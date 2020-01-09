Malala film a huge responsibility: 'Gul Makai' director

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 17:16:56 IST

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) "Gul Makai" director Amjad Khan says telling the story of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai comes with a huge responsibility.

The trailer of "Gul Makai" was released on Thursday. The film portrays a 15-year-old girl's life before and after the brutal Taliban attack, and draws attention towards the importance and influence of Malala's family throughout her journey.

"It's a privilege and equally a huge responsibility to make a movie on Malala Yousafzai. I strongly believe that such story's need to be told. There is a Malala in every household, anyone can bring a change if you have the will for it, and that's what 'Gul Makai' portrays. I am extremely happy and very proud that my film 'Gul Makai' is all set to release in theatres," Amjad said.

Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai. It also stars Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen), "Gul Makai" is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. The film is set to release ?on January 31.

Gada feels the story of "Gul Makai" is very inspiring as it talks about the very important subject of the right to education.

" I am sure the movie will inspire audiences as the 15-year old Malala has motivated millions across the world," Gada said.

To this, Producer Sanjay Singla added: "The movie 'Gul Makai' on Malala Yousafzai is a perfect debut for my company, to begin with, and it makes me very proud to start with 'Gul Makai'. Such stories deserve to be told on the big screen. We hope our endeavour highlights the courage of a young girl against the evil of patriarchy."

