'Malang' is a cool film': Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu, who will next be seen in "Malang", feels the upcoming romantic-action thriller is a very cool film.

"I am very excited about 'Malang' because Mohit (Suri) was my first director. He directed me in 'Kalyug' in 2005 and I am collaborating with him (for the first time) after that. It's a very cool film. I loved the script and I loved the way it has shaped up. I am very happy with the kind of response the trailer has received. It is just two weeks away from release, so it's very exciting for the entire team of 'Malang'," said Kunal Kemmu, while interacting with the media at the 26th edition of SOL Lions Gold Awards.

The two minute, 45-second "Malang" trailer introduces each character as a compulsive killer, each with a different reason and dark reality, and each deadlier than the other.

Sharing his feeling on winning an award in the Negative Role category for his performance in "Kalank", Kunal said: "It's very new feeling. It's like I am debuting again. I remember the last time I won the Lions Gold award, it was for when I played a good guy. Now I played a bad guy so, I was nominated in this category. So, I am pretty excited about it. I feel any kind of acting is acting, it's just a new genre for me."

Does he wants to do more negative roles in the future? Kunal said, "I hope so, because the kind of love I got after 'Kalank' was amazing. People have seen me in comedy roles but to accept me in a negative role, it feels special. I am thankful to (producer) Karan (Johar) and (director) Abhishek (Verman) for letting me to do that. I am excited with the kind of work I am doing ahead and I hope people enjoy the stuff that I have lined up."

"Malang" is directed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on February 7.

