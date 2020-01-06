The first trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's upcoming film Malang is out. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are a crazy adventurous couple who are crazily ,madly in love with each other. They go on a killing spree.

The actors are seen killing people for fun. Aditya in a scene says, "Mere liye jaan lena mera nasha hai.". We have a list of deadly dialogues from the trailer.

The film is directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan Films and Jay Shewakraman. It is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.

Check out 'Malang' dialgoues below:

"Tuje pata hai hum teeno ek jaise hai…saare killers..lekin tum logon ko kisiko maarne mein mazaa nahi aata …mere liye jaan lena mera nashaa hai.."

"Hum sabko life mein naa freedom chahiye..koi rokne wala naa ho tokne wala naa ho..jo mann kare woh kar sakte hai.."

"Tumhare liye sukoon kya hai?"

"To live life from high to another"

"Saala hum killer logon ka heart sahi jagah par nahi hota"

"Jaan lena meri zaroorat hai"

"Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi sir...abhi bahut kuch hone ko baaki hai"

"Jaan lena meri aadat hai"

"Jaan lena mera mazaa hai"