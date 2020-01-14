MALANG Music Review

  1. Home
MALANG MOVIE POSTER
Rafat Sami By Rafat Sami | 14 Jan 2020 09:30:39 IST

Chal Ghar Chalein Music Review
Luv Ranjan films’ MALANG, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, and the ageless Anil Kapoor, showcases the first song, the hauntingly melodic ‘Chal Ghar Chalein’, rendered by the master, Arijit Singh! The track is composed by Mithoon with some super lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

Also read: Song Lyrics of Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang

Directed by Mohit Suri, who excels in this genre (romantic revenge thriller), opens with Aditya brutally taking on the wrongdoers. The visuals move into flashback mode (in beautiful Goa), showcasing the romance between introvert Roy and ‘Malang’ Disha, and finally culminating with the bad guy begging ‘I have a family’ and Aditya striking back and mouthing ‘I don’t ‘!

