Malang poster: Aditya Roy Kapur reveals his inner madness

The first look of the much-awaited film ‘Malang’ is out. The poster features handsome Aditya Roy Kapur.

‘Malang’ is a film directed by Mohit Suri. Yes, the Aashiqui director is back with his romantic thriller.

Aditya Roy Kapur captioned the photo, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan! @anilskapoor @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms”

In the poster, he is seen channeling his inner beast and is all set to take revenge. Aditya goes shirtless in this picture and flaunts his perfectly toned body.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu. The trailer is out on 6th Jan 2020. It is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.

Check out Malang’s poster below:

Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Malang' poster