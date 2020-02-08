'Malang' zooms past 'Shikara' on day 1

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 15:31:03 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang" enjoyed a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than "Shikara", Vidhu Vinod Chopra's account of Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990. While "Malang" raked in Rs 6.71 crore on day one, "Shikara" managed Rs 1.20 crore.

"#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri 6.71 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"Malang" stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. "Shikara" introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in central roles, and also features real-life survivors of the exodus in the supporting cast.

Adarsh added about "Shikara": "#Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows (a norm nowadays)... Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 1.20 cr. #India biz."

Both films will face some competition from the Hollywood biggie, "Birds Of Prey" this week. The superhero action thriller, based on characters of DC comics, is one of the biggest releases of Hollywood this season.

