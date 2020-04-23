Malayalam actors, film technicians urged to charge 50% less

  1. Home
23 Apr 2020

Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 (IANS) With the entire Malayalam film industry affected adversely by the Covid-19 lockdown, the producer's association has requested its actors and technicians to reduce their fees by 50 per cent when the lockdown is lifted and the working in the industry gets back to normal.

Around seven Malayalam films which were all set to hit the screens, during Easter and the Ramzan period and about 26 films are stuck in various stages of production.

"We have no clue when this will get back to normal times. As and when the lockdown is lifted, if the industry has to go forward, the actors and technicians have to cut down their professional fees. A mere reduction of fees, won't be of any help, it should be reduced by 50 per cent," said leading producer Sureshkumar.

The producer's association is soon expected to initiate discussions with the other segments of the industry, for this and to chalk out future plans, once the lockdown ends.

In Kerala film industry, the leading superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal are the ones who charge the highest, followed by stars like Prithviraj, Dileep and others.

