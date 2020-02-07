  1. Home
Manasi Parekh to debut in Gujarati filmdom with 'Golkeri'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 14:17:59 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor Manasi Parekh is looking forward to the release of her debut Gujarati film "Golkeri".

Starring Manasi and Malhar Thakar, the comedy-drama is directed by Viral Shah and produced by Soul Sutra. Actors Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak will be seen portraying Malhar's parents in the film.

Manasi said: "As an actor and producer, the responsibility is tremendous. I feel I have learned so much on this one film because unlike an actor, a producer is involved right from the beginning to the end - the process has been enriching for me."

The movie traces the journey of four characters in the course of one night.

Shah said: "This movie will leave you with a feel-good feeling. I was fortunate that I got a chance to work with such a brilliant ensemble cast. Manasi has produced the film as well, and I am so glad that from the word go, everything fell into place for us."

"Golkeri" releases on February 28.

