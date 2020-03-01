Mandy Moore almost gave up acting before 'This Is Us'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 11:05:25 IST

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Singer-actress Mandy Moore considered quitting acting before landing her career-making role in the hit TV show "This Is Us".

Moore was more well known for her singing than her acting in 2015, although had starred in relatively successful movies such as "A Walk to Remember" and "Because I Said So" by that time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She wasn't sure she had what it takes to make it -- with the constant knock-backs taking their toll.

"I had done four failed TV pilots... So, I was kind of at the point where I was like, Maybe this acting thing is done for me. Like, Maybe I need to hang it up and go back to Florida, go to school, go try my hand at something else," Moore said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning".

She persevered, and achieved a whole new fan base through her role as Rebecca Pearson in "This Is Us".

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her marriage to Ryan Adams. The pair wed in 2009 and finalised their divorce in 2016, with the 35-year-old actress admitting her troubled relationship contributed to her low self-worth.

"I just felt like I was at a point in my life where I was the most comfortable making myself the least priority, and I made myself as small as possible in order to make someone else comfortable," she said.

