Mandy Moore: I'm making music on my own terms again

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Singer-actress Mandy Moore says she is really proud to be making music again on her own terms, and is excited about the future.

Moore returned to music after a decade for her album "Silver Landings".

"I think it all started when I started dating my husband (Taylor Goldsmith). Traveling around with them, they're an incredible live band and have so much fun on stage - it's really contagious. And I remember one of the first times watching Taylor thinking, 'I'm kind of jealous because I want to be up there. I miss this so much'. It was a real light-bulb moment of, 'I have to figure out a way to find myself on stage again'," Moore told usatoday.com.

Asked how does it feel to finally have personal and artistic freedom, she said: "It's emotional, and it's all starting to hit me. It's sort of come in waves over the last year of the writing and recording process - it's like every little step has been something new for me to really stop and appreciate and reckon with, and I think touring won't be an exception.

"But I'm really proud to be making music again on my own terms and I'm excited about the future. And I'm really looking forward to keeping this momentum going. I don't want to have another 10, 11-year lapse in between albums. I feel like I've found this incredible team of collaborators in Mike and Taylor, and I just look forward to seeing what we'll do together on this tour and beyond," she added.

On the acting front, she is seen in popular show "This Is Us", which airs in India on Star World.

