Maniesh Paul cheers for visually impaired in cricket match

Lucknow, Feb 5 (IANS) Television host and actor Maniesh Paul was in Lucknow to cheer for the visually challenged players at a cricket match. He said he also managed to hit a few strokes blindfolded.

Maniesh met all the players and shared a lot of stories with them and made them laugh. He also encouraged and praised them and had a great time with all the players.

"I did manage to hit a few strokes blindfolded. But hat's off to all those players for playing the game so wonderfully. I really salute them for playing the game. Cricket is not an easy game but they are all so good. I was really amazed by their game and enjoyed meeting them," Maniesh said.

Organisation Shakuntala Mishra Smriti Seva Sansthan and Cricket Association for Handicapped organises an interstate competition in cricket match for visually impaired players annually. Many celebrities have encouraged this competition over years.

On the professional front, Maniesh has been busy hosting shows like "Indian Idol" and "Nach Baliye 9" last year. He will soon be seen hosting "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa".

--IANS

