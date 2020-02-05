  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maniesh Paul cheers for visually impaired in cricket match

Maniesh Paul cheers for visually impaired in cricket match

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 12:42:49 IST

Lucknow, Feb 5 (IANS) Television host and actor Maniesh Paul was in Lucknow to cheer for the visually challenged players at a cricket match. He said he also managed to hit a few strokes blindfolded.

Maniesh met all the players and shared a lot of stories with them and made them laugh. He also encouraged and praised them and had a great time with all the players.

"I did manage to hit a few strokes blindfolded. But hat's off to all those players for playing the game so wonderfully. I really salute them for playing the game. Cricket is not an easy game but they are all so good. I was really amazed by their game and enjoyed meeting them," Maniesh said.

Organisation Shakuntala Mishra Smriti Seva Sansthan and Cricket Association for Handicapped organises an interstate competition in cricket match for visually impaired players annually. Many celebrities have encouraged this competition over years.

On the professional front, Maniesh has been busy hosting shows like "Indian Idol" and "Nach Baliye 9" last year. He will soon be seen hosting "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa".

--IANS

dc/in

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsAshton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Fashion & LifestyleJason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Jason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020