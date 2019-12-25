Maniesh Paul on why he couldn't be on 'Indian Idol 11'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Dec 2019 16:42:18 IST

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor-host Maniesh Paul couldnt make it for the coming weekends episode of "Indian Idol" season 11. If everything works out, he will be back on the singing-based reality show in January.

He had served as a host in the last season of "India Idol". He was set to return this weekend for a special episode but it couldn't happen.

"I couldn't make it for the coming weekend's episode where Season 10 contestants and season 11 contestants would be performing together. I was really looking forward to be a part of this episode but because of date issues, I couldn't make it. I was travelling," said Maniesh.

"The channel (Sony Entertainment Television) and I are figuring out a date for January so that I can come on 'Indian Idol' season 11 stage and support the top contestants," he added.

