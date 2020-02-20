Manjot Singh has a message for casting directors

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Manjot Singh feels casting directors and scriptwriters should look at Sikh actors beyond their appearance and stereotypes.

Talking about the constant struggle actors like him goes through because of appearance based on religious identity, Manjot told IANS: "I am a Sardar, I wear a turban, but look at me not as a character but an actor, because we sardars get a casting call only when there is a requirement of a Sardar in the story. For example, when you write a story of two friends, one of them could be a Sardar, instead of a Gujarati, or a Tamil or anyone. One does not necessarily have to set the film in Delhi or Punjab to bring a character who is a Sardar. I am any other normal human being and actor. One does not have to put me in a stereotypical template. I don't say 'oye!' in every sentence in real life like it is often shown in mainstream cinema. At times, as a performer, it suffocates me!"

He added: "One can reject me because I am a bad actor, but please do not reject me because I am a Sardar."

Did he ever feel like he should chop off his hair? "I never ever thought of cutting my hair or removing my turban. I am a Sikh and if as an individual, I cannot respect my religion I should not expect people to respect me," Manjot replied promptly.

He further explained: "If a Sardar comes to the film industry as a 'cut-sard', it is his choice. He is free to do so. I am not judgmental about it. But just because I am facing difficulties in bagging roles, I cannot change my identity. I cannot change who I am by birth!"

Manjot recently appeared the short film "Chajju Ke Dahi Bhalle", which is part of an anthology titled "Zindagi Inshort". In the film directed by Gautam Govind, he plays a young lover opposite Aisha Ahmed.

The anthology is streaming on the Flipkart mobile app.

