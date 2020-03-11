Manoj Bajpayee: Almost lost my life while shooting '1971' in Manali

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 15:43:57 IST

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he almost lost his life -- that too, twice -- while shooting for his 2007 release, "1971".

Bajpayee opened up about the incidents on Instagram, while sharing his memories of shooting for the film in Manali, in extreme winter during which he was almost losing his life twice.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor wrote: "Some memories of making a film don't leave you!! 1971 is that film. winner of 2 national awards !! Loved every moment on the location in Manali in extreme winter... almost lost my life twice... can't forget those 60 days of filming!!"

Directed by Amrit Sagar, "1971" featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra and others.

