  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 16:01:09 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who brings life to characters with her passionate acting skills. With a busy 2020, she has multiple releases between“Ludo" where she will be seen alongside actor Rajkumar Rao and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

The actress has really made a huge impact on the industry, from being a child actress to her spectacular performance in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan.

Suraj pe Mangal Bhari will see Fatima in the avatar of a Marathi girl for which she learnt how to deliver dialogues in Marathi with fluency.

Recently, in an interview with a daily, Fatima’s Suraj pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee was all praises for the actress, he said, "Fatima comes from a middle class family and despite her recent successes has held on to the values she grew up with, and that's what makes he special. We stay in touch through video chat these days."

No matter how far you go and how much success you achieve it is important to remember your roots and your core values and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh does just that.

The actress grasps and absorbs skills working alongside remarkable actors while also holding on to her values and adding color of her own authenticity which is what makes for Fatima's exceptional acting skills. Hang on tight for her next release!

Related Topics

NewsEminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

NewsSanjay Dutt shares how he treasures the free time during the Lockdown

Sanjay Dutt shares how he treasures the free time during the Lockdown

NewsCovid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

Covid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

NewsBaggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

NewsCOVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

NewsCOVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

COVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'

Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'