Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who brings life to characters with her passionate acting skills. With a busy 2020, she has multiple releases between“Ludo" where she will be seen alongside actor Rajkumar Rao and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

The actress has really made a huge impact on the industry, from being a child actress to her spectacular performance in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan.



Suraj pe Mangal Bhari will see Fatima in the avatar of a Marathi girl for which she learnt how to deliver dialogues in Marathi with fluency.



Recently, in an interview with a daily, Fatima’s Suraj pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee was all praises for the actress, he said, "Fatima comes from a middle class family and despite her recent successes has held on to the values she grew up with, and that's what makes he special. We stay in touch through video chat these days."

No matter how far you go and how much success you achieve it is important to remember your roots and your core values and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh does just that.



The actress grasps and absorbs skills working alongside remarkable actors while also holding on to her values and adding color of her own authenticity which is what makes for Fatima's exceptional acting skills. Hang on tight for her next release!