Manushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

Manushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 15:17:29 IST

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj", says she's has always been interested in history.

"While growing up, I was really interested in history, the tales of grand kingdoms and larger than life historical heroes. I had always been fascinated with the story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita and life came to a full circle for me when I was offered this film," Manushi said.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"When I was given the narration of the film, I had a smile on my face thinking that I'm listening to a story that I had been most interested about reading in school. Prithviraj and Sanyogita is a fascinating story and a beautiful chapter in the history of India and I'm blessed and fortunate to have got the opportunity to bring Princess Sanyogita's story to life,"she added.

