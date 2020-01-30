  1. Home
Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 13:30:26 IST

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj", on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song for the upcoming film.

Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.

She captioned the image: "At every 'step', they've got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"Prithviraj" is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

