'Mardaani 2' actor Sunny Hinduja happy with film's success

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 16:18:40 IST

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The new Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mardaani 2" has been doing brisk business at the multiplexes and Sunny Hinduja, who has managed to grab eyeballs with a cameo, is extremely happy.

"My Character in the film is that of a crude and corrupt politician who does anything and everything to stay in power. It is a cameo. Looking at the current state of the nation, this film is a need of the hour and it has been rightly conveyed that every girl/woman can be Mardaani," Sunny said.

Inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, "Mardaani 2" sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist.

Apart from "Mardaani 2", Sunny was also recently seen in the web show "The Family Man"

On receiving compliments for both the projects, he added: "It is an amazing feeling, receiving so much love from so many people! I am really happy and in complete gratitude."

