Rani Mukerji as the fearless inspector Shivani Shivajirao in Mardaani 2. It is based in Kota, Rajasthan, a town where students from all over the country come to take coaching. In the movie, A girl is seen taking a lift from a guy. He rapes her and then brutally murders her.

We have a list of powerful dialogues from the movie. The dialogues are very powerful and motivational too. One of the dialogues include "Traffic jams se jyada rapes hote hai hamare desh mein" is soo true.

Check out the dialogues from the movie below:

"Auraton ko nahi Sharmaji pure samaj ko atmavishleshan karne ki zaroorat hai"

"Har aurat mein Sita basi hai sir kyunki har aurat Sita maiyaa jaisi agnipariksha roz deti hai..sawaal sirf ussi par uthaye jaate hai"

"Barabari toh door ki baat hai sir filhaal hissedaari mil jaaye naa wohi bahut hai"

"Traffic jams se jyada rapes hote hai hamare desh mein"

"Desh ka kanoon todke konsa deshbhakti jataa rahe ho aap"

"Aaj kal famous hona amir hone se jyada aspirational hai"