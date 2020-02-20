Shooting for the sequel for much-awaited 2016 anti-hero driven film 'Suicide Squad' is currently underway in Colon, Panama. The sequel's set photos continue to pour in and it’s shaping up to be an epic follow-up!

Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion and other actors were seen shooting for the sequel on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

The group was spotted for the first time in their respective costumes as they filmed a scene in which they walk together in the middle of a street.

Margot debuted her character Harley Quinn's latest look for last Thursday, as she stepped out on the sets in an elegant ensemble which is exact opposite to her usual hot pants and T-shirt combo. The 29-year-old actress looked ready for battle as she reappeared during last Friday's shoot in a dirtied version of Quinn's regal red dress.

Robbie, wielding a lengthy spear in her hand, was snapped sporting Harley Quinn's signature two-toned piggy tails, which hung down both her shoulders. The actress also sported Quinn's vast tattoo collection, which were clearly visible on her arms and face.

Elba, 47, was spotted wearing a bulky iron-glad suit which highlighted his infamously muscular frame. Agee, 50, donning a CGI suit will play King Shark, while Dastmalchian, 42, suited up in white and polka-dot for his portrayal of the appropriately named Polka-Dot Man in the upcoming DC Comics film.

'Predators' actress Alice Braga, 36, rounded out the sequel's cast of newcomers, as she posed in steam punk inspired garb to the left of Idris.

The shooting for the DC film began back in September in Georgia. 'Suicide Squad 2' will be Robbie's third outing as the notorious anti-hero Harley Quinn. She will reprise her role in 'Birds Of Prey', which came out earlier this month.

'Suicide Squad 2' is set for release August 6, 2021.