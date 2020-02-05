Margot Robbie: Playing Harley Quinn is exhilarating

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie says essaying role of Harley Quinn is fun as she is "so unpredictable".

Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn in upcoming film "Birds Of Prey".

"(My character is so predictably unpredictable) That's why she's so fun to play her as an actor. She's so unpredictable. It gives me all the options in the world as an actor. I can do anything in a scene when I play Harley and that is such a fun, exhilarating feeling. I said from the beginning, that she should start this movie in one place and kind of go through this whole whirlwind of events and she's still the same Harley at the end of the film. She's just gone on a crazy adventure. But that's what I love about her, she just is who she is, and she learns things on the way but then she still will make the same mistake the next day," she said.

The "Suicide Squad" spin-off sees Robbie leading the film as Harley Quinn, who is surrounded by a new squad. This all-female team comprises Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who team up to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), aka the future Batgirl. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on February 7.

The actress wants people watching the film to have some fun, and experience the world through the eyes of Harley Quinn.

"I want them to have fun, and I want them to experience the world through Harley's eyes. For two hours you're going to hear her version of events. She's our narrator, and she's doing a terrible job of it. She's lying constantly. She's very unreliable. She's often telling you something that completely contradicts what you're seeing on-screen - such as how the break-up with The Joker is going. She's jumping around in the story. She's forgetting to introduce you to people. Her personality is ingrained in every scene, in the way she tells this story and how the filmmaking kind of plays out. It's a little kooky, it's very colourful, it's very funny, it's dangerous, it's violent, it's fun. It's Harley," she said.

