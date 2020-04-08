  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 18:43:27 IST

Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Smith and other Hollywood celebs have come together to support healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic to mark World Health Day (April 7).

"Sending my insurmountable gratitude to all healthcare workers and first responders around the world. We appreciate you so much!! ... Please show yourself and tweet me so we can all celebrate you!" Mariah wrote on her social media account.

While Sam shared: "Here's to all the healthcare workers ... Make yourself known in the replies, and thank you for all that you do #WorldHealthDay"

Liam Gallagher, Shakira and Sofia Vergara were among others who were also sharing messages.

Sam Smith and Mariah Carey

The current year has hit a little hard for a lot of people due to COVID-19 pandemic which is wreaking havoc around the globe.

Many doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are risking their lives on the front lines to save the world amid the global crisis.

To show appreciation and gratitude, many have come together to thank the health care workers for all that they're doing for us.

The 'We Belong Together' songstress and the 'How Do You Sleep' hitmaker were among others to show their support for those fighting the virus pandemic.

