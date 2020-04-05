Mark Hamill pens thank you note for 'Star Wars' fans

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Actor Mark Hamill has penned a thank you letter for the "Star Wars" fans, saying it has been an "extraordinary journey".

He shared the letter on social media, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"What an extraordinary journey it's been," Hamill said.

Hamill started by noting when he was testing for his role in "A New Hope", along with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher in 1976, that "there's no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspire eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story".

The actor appeared in six of the nine films as Luke Skywalker. Hamill played Luke for a final time in 2019's "Rise of Skywalker".

The actor said he was thankful for all the fans -- those who have been along for the ride the entire 40 years and those who just discovered the franchise.

"As Carrie once said, 'Star Wars' is about family, and that is what we all have become -- one giant community that shares the experience of these stories and the fundamental value they instill in us," he wrote.

He concluded, "I am deeply thankful for all your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George's faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger gallery, filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, The Force."

