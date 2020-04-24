  1. Home
  Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic his film '13 Going On 30' turns 16

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic his film '13 Going On 30' turns 16

24 Apr 2020

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo celebrated the anniversary of his film "13 Going On 30", and pointed out what he was "missing" from that time.

The rom-com has turned 16 and its lead actor Ruffalo honoured it with a social media post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!' wrote the 52-year-old actor.

Along with the post was an image of Ruffalo's character sitting next to co-star Jennifer Garner on a plastic wrapped couch in a front yard.

"Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he continued.

Razzles are a candy referenced several times throughout the film, with both main characters expressing their love for it.

"13 Going On 30" is about Jenna, a girl who makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday, only to wake up the next day as a thirty-year-old woman (played by Garner).

