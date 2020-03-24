Mark Wahlberg is out of the loop withHollywood

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Actor Mark Wahlberg says he is "out of the loop" with Hollywood because he doesnt socialise much, and rarely goes to dinner parties or screenings.

In an interview with The Observer, the actor confessed that he only attends award shows where his films are up for a trophy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've certainly been paying a lot of attention to what's been going on with the criminal case and everything. There's finally a lot of closure for a lot of people," Wahlberg said while talking about Harvey Weinstein's recent court case.

"But I don't know, I'm so out of the loop with Hollywood. Yeah, but other than working, I go to the supermarket. I don't go to dinner parties on the scene, or screenings. I live in Beverly Hills, but it could easily be the English countryside, because I don't see anyone and I don't do anything. I don't go to awards unless I have a movie in them. I go to bed early, I get up early, I take my kids to school and I'm with my wife if I'm not I'm working," he added.

Previously, Wahlberg had shared that he wakes up at 2.30 am every day.

Sharing his daily routine on his Instagram story, he said that he gets up at 2.30 in the morning before having a short prayer session and then heading for breakfast at 3.15 am. He then goes for his work out session and after a shower, indulges himself in some golf and a few snacks. The actor then makes time for family or for his work, before heading to bed at around 7.30 pm.

