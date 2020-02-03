  1. Home
Marvel gives first looks at Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 11:28:08 IST

The first footage from Marvel's 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier,' 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' was unveiled during Sunday night’s Super Bowl game broadcast on Fox.

Disney+ dropped the first look ever seen from its upcoming Marvel shows along with its new 'Black Widow' trailer. The 30-second spot features brief glimpses of 'The Falcon & the Winter Soldier', 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', the first two of which are set to premiere on Disney+, the new home for Marvel and Walt Disney Studios episodic content.

'WandaVision' is a new original series featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who will be reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch and Vision. 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' brings back Anthony Mackie’s 'Falcon' and Sebastian Stan's 'Winter Solider' to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 'Loki' stars Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief he has played since 2011’s 'Thor'.

These Disney+ shows will be linked to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will show the characters moving from the big screen to the smaller screen. There are other series in the works which includes one featuring Jeremy Renner as 'Hawkeye'. The other shows will be focusing on characters such as She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

