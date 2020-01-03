Marvel Studios won't be debuting trans character soon

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Despite recent reports, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did not intend to confirm that a transgender character will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) soon.

During a guest lecture at the New York Film Academy here, Feige was asked if the studio has any plans "on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically trans characters".

To which, Feige responded: "Yes -- absolutely, yes. And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now."

Now, according to two sources close to the studio, Feige only intended to respond to the first part about LGBT+ characters, and he did not mean to imply that a trans character will be coming to the MCU very soon, reports variety.com.

At the time of his appearance in December, the only MCU movie in production was "Eternals" from director Chloe Zhao. In August, Feige confirmed that the film, which features Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry, will have the MCU's first major gay character. He declined to specify who it would be.

"He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is," Feige said.

