'Marvelous...' star Brian Tarantina died from drug overdose

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Brian Tarantina died after overdosing on drugs including fentanyl and heroin, officials have ruled.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to people.com that Tarantina died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Tarantina, who played the Gaslight comedy club emcee Jackie on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, was found in his Manhattan apartment on November 2 after officers with the New York City Police Department received a call about an unconscious person, an NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed.

Authorities discovered Tarantina lying on his couch; emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead. He was 60.

His representative said the actor "had been ill lately, was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue."

According to website tmz.com, his niece found him near a white powder substance believed to be narcotics.

Tarantina appeared in TV shows including "Gilmore Girls", "The Black Donnellys", "Heroes", "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife".

He also had a long career in films that began in the 1980s and included the movies "Jacob's Ladder", "Donnie Brasco", "Uncle Buck" and "Summer of Sam". Most recently, he featured in 2019's "The Kitchen".

--IANS

dc/dpb