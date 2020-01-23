  1. Home
Matt Damon to reunite with 'Ford v Ferrari' director (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 14:06:06 IST

Matt Damon is reuniting with his 'Ford v. Ferrari' director James Mangold for a film titled 'The Force' in which the Hollywood actor will be essaying the role of a detective.

Mangold has been developing the Don Winslow bestseller since 2017. 'The Force' centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon set to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an elite crime fighting squad but becomes ensnared in a corruption scandal, reports variety.com.

Fox bought movie rights to 'The Force'in 2016 and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company. The Story Factory's Shane Salerno and Kevin Walsh are also producing. David Mamet wrote the first script and Scott Frank has been working on the most recent version.

Damon recently wrapped up the drama 'Stillwater', directed by Tom McCarthy. He is starring with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in 'The Last Duel', with Ridley Scott serving as a director.

