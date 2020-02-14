Director Matt Reeves gave us the first look at Robert Pattinson's character as Batman in the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman.' The sneak peek came by way of a short clip which was posted on Reeves's social media.

Matt recently shared a short video on Twitter which showed glimpses of camera test footage of the forthcoming DC Comics film. The brief clip features Batman (Robert Pattinson) standing in a dimly lit red room while music plays around him.

Also Read: Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

The video is set to a score by composer Michael Giacchino and was shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser, Reeves said. When Giacchino confirmed that it was actually, his score in the video, Reeves replied to him saying, "Wait till they hear it ALL...!"

Robert Pattinson is set to take over the role of the Caped Crusader Batman from Ben Affleck, who previously played the masked superhero in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.

Along with Pattinson the film will feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

'The Batman' is set to release in 2021.