Mayur More: Popular web actors have a different set of challenges

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Mayur More, who plays the protagonist in the new web series "Girlfriend Chor", says that though he has acted in several films and in theatre before, it is only the digital entertainment space that has made him a popular face.

The 'Kota Factory' fame actor told IANS: "I actually did not start as a web actor. I have acted in films. Web happened much later. But here is the fun part -- when 'Kota Factory' released and my character became popular, that became my identity. I like the attention and online feedback that I get from fans. But we have a different kind of challenge."

He added: "There is a tag comes along with it, especially if I want to work in a mainstream Bollywood films. However, as an actor it is very exciting to explore and live a character longer."

His latest effort, "Girlfriend Chor", streams on MX Player. The show also features Shishir Sharma, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, and Sonali Sachdev.

