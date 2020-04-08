  1. Home
Paul Walker ( Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 12:30:00 IST

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker has treated fans around the world with a rare video of the late actor.

The 21-year-old shared the heartwarming video of her later father to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The short clip, which she posted for the first time, shows a cute, adorable side of her dad as he laughed and hugged his little daughter.

In the short video, a younger Meadow can be seen surprising Paul for his birthday.

"Hi!" Meadow shouts at her dad, as he jumps at the sight of her as he opens a door. Paul then falls back onto a bed laughing at his shock, clutching his heart and asking, "what?"

"Happy birthday!" Meadow wishes him cheerfully.

"You just scared the hell out of me," Paul says before giving Meadow a big hug. "What are you doing? No way."

She also wrote a heartfelt caption along with the clip: "I never thought I’d share this, But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."

Paul who is best known for 'Fast and Furious' franchise died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013. Meadow is Paul's only child.

