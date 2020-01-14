Street Dancer 3D has created a storm in the audience from the time of its asset launches. Be it the posters, trailer or all the songs released till date, it’s created a stir among the audiences.

The movie is built around street dance face-off between two teams - one led by Shraddha Kapoor’s character Inayat called the ‘Rule Breakers’ and the other one led by Varun Dhawan’s character Sahej team ‘Street Dancers.’

The team ‘Rule Breakers’ along with Shraddha has India's incredible dancers like Salman Yusuff Khan, Pavan Rao, Vartika Jha, Nivedita Sharma, Tiko, Vinay Khandelwal, Pravin Shinde, and Shashank Dogra and Caroline. The gang practiced for months to finesse the different dance forms which led to a lot of off-screen bonding and fun on sets which is visible onscreen.

Talking about her team Shraddha Kapoor shares, "My Rule breaker team is like a family to me now. We have struggled together and put in lots of effort to look effortless. It was great fun to practice together as we fed off each other's energies to become more and more perfect.

I believe that it's adversity that makes the team stay together. We were performing against all odds, emotional physical, in fact, our on and off-screen bonding is what kept us together. I know I have made friends for life with my rule-breakers team. They would cheer me up saying 'Team leader' but they are the ones who were so supportive. I can't express the amount of gratitude I have for each one of them."

Adding further she shares, "My character is really passionate about keeping her team motivated and she is extremely competitive just like the rest of her team. She gets a lot of inspiration from her team. She is so confident about herself as a dancer that she is borderline arrogant and it's this confidence that drives her entire team to be really competitive."

'Street Dancer 3D' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January 2020.