Meghan Trainor embarrassed after caught outside sex toy store

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 12:24:16 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker Meghan Trainor was shocked to find paparazzi outside a sex toy store as she exited with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer says she was more than a little embarrassed to be caught with purchased goods she had bought for a friend, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked about the photographs during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night, Trainor said: "I was surprised that there were paparazzi there, because I've been there before to get me stuff."

She added: "That trip I was getting one of my best friends something, because she needed a little help and I'm a good friend."

