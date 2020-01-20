  1. Home
  3. Meghan Trainor has overcome anxiety

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 09:09:35 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Singer Meghan Trainor has "crushed" her anxiety and feels that she is finally in a place where she will never experience those negative feelings again.

"I tackled it. I crushed it. I'm finally in a place where I don't think that will ever happen again. I know that if I'm overtired, that can be a trigger, but I can tell my brain, it's OK instead of being like, should I go to the emergency room? I got there with help and it's the best feeling because in the middle of it you feel that this will never end and I will die like this. I'm so glad I found the light at the end of the tunnel," the "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker said.

Trainor said she didn't want to be on medication for the rest of her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"But I needed to fix this. And (the doctor) gave me the lightest dose of something that works perfectly and I still take every night. It's barely any milligrams, but for some reason my body is like, 'We're good now.' It saved my life. I saw my doctor and I said, 'Dude, you changed my life forever. You brought happiness back and I can do my job again.' He honestly saved my life," she added.

The 26-year-old star opened up about social media, saying there are "really dark things" online.

"There's really dark things on Twitter. It's changed. It's a toxic place. I'm such a noob, I didn't know you could post rated-R (X-rated) stuff. Someone tagged me on a post and it was just horrible," she told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine.

Trainor added: "It was a girl with pink hair sitting on the toilet doing ... something and the post was like, 'Meghan Trainor what are you doing?' It's not me! I just thought, 'Oh my god I gotta get out of this world. I need to leave this planet!' I didn't know they could take it to that level!"

--IANS

dc/dpb

