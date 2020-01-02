Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar says she would love to be in Kashmir on a family vacation soon. She hopes that becomes a possibility once again, considering the state has gone through much unrest.

Meghna opened up on her favourite holiday destinations, and how she loves spending leisure time. "When it comes to family holidays, we often go on a safari because since my son loves the wilderness. He loves to watch tigers and lions in the forest. When it comes to destinations, I love Kashmir. I would love to go to Kashmir with my family and hope we are able to do so soon. If I were Santa Claus I would have people be more genteel, because somewhere that has been eroded a bit."

She added: "In between the process of making a film, because there is so much work on shoot and post-production that I tend to miss out on watching films. Once I am free, I catch up those films along with my son. That apart, I am a regular housewife. I order vegetable and do other mundane work in the house when the house help is not around. I am also raising my son."

Meghna loves expressing socio-political opinions through her films, past efforts such as "Talvar" and "Raazi" have evidenced. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak".

"Chhapaak" is based on the life story of Lakshmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Her past two films, "Talvar" and "Raazi", were inspiored by real life, too. "It is an immense responsibility on a filmmaker who is making a film inspired by real-life incidents, especially if the incident is sensitive and people of that community are alive. But our work becomes timeless when it is remembered beyond the historical record of the time that they were made in. That gives us validation. Even if my film is recalled as one that captured a social transition or a reflection of that time frame, I would feel fulfilled," explained Meghna, daughter of eminent poet-filmmaker Gulzar and actress Rakhee.

Meghna made her directorial debut with "Filhaal..." in 2002, and over the years has called the shots on "Just Married", a segment of "Dus Kahaniyaan", "Talvar", "Raazi" and the upcoming "Chhapaak".

"I hope I have evolved as a storyteller and am telling stories that are more complex. If I am telling these stories with the right complexity, then I am improving my craft. I think I am swifter when it comes to editing, writing and shooting a film than before," she said.

What is the best compliment Meghna received from her father? "Usually my father is quite emotional about my films because it's his little girl who made the film! He does not give his feedback instantly. But after watching 'Chhapaak', Baba said that he felt proud of me and he believes that I am one of the important filmmakers of my time.

"I know when he uses the word 'important', he does not mean 'successful' or 'famous'. He meant that my films are relevant," she added.

"Chhapaak" release on January 10. [By Arundhuti Banerjee]