Meghna Gulzar would love to make a popcorn flick like 'Simmba'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 20:26:20 IST

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her remarkable films on real-life incidents such as "Raazi" and "Talvar" , is gearing up for her upcoming "Chhapaak", an account of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Although Meghna is widely applauded for her hardhitting, realistic dramas, she says she wouldn't mind making an over-the-top popcorn entertainer as "Golmaal" or "Simmba".

"I do wish to make a comedy, I really would love to, because that takes talent. I do not think I have it right now in my mind! Also, I do not think I have the craft for it. But I would love to!" Meghna told IANS, when we asked her if she would be interested in making a popcorn entertainer.

"I mean, look at the kind of visual it has when Ranveer Singh enters," she laughed, recalling "Simmba".

Meghna's new film "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, releases on January 10.

--IANS

aru/vnc

