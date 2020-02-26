  1. Home
Meher Vij excited about her action avatar in 'Special Ops'

26 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Meher Vij rose to fame playing the mother of a teenage girl in "Secret Superstar", and she is now happy to do a lot of action in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming web series "Special Ops".

"Since I am playing a secret agent in the show, I really cannot unveil much. I am one of the members on one of the largest manhunts of the nation. During the mission I lose many people. It is a very action-packed performance," Meher told IANS.

She is aware of the drastic image change the role brings in its wake. "After the success of 'Secret Superstar', no one imagined I would do action on screen, and I am glad that I got a chance to do so in the show. This is the first time I have got a chance to explore this side of performance. I used to do weightlifting and that is why my body is strong," she said.

The show also features Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Sana Khan and Saiyami Kher among others.

Meher shared that the requirement of the role was to perform some difficult action scenes and that is why she went through a three-month training.

"I went through martial-art training for three months before we started shooting. Also, before we shot those action scenes, we practiced all the scenes for 15 days. So, we put in a lot of hard work into the character and every action move is right. That is how I avoided injuries during the action," said the actress.

"Special Ops" airs from March 17 on the OTT platform Hotstar.

--IANS

aru/vnc

