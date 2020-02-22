  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Melissa Fumero's biggest karmic gift

Melissa Fumero's biggest karmic gift

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 10:00:02 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Melissa Fumero says she got the biggest karmic gift after wrapping up a season of the show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine".

The new decade has been blissful for Fumero with the success of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season seven and the birth of her second child with husband David Fumero.

The couple welcomed a baby boy into the world on Valentine's Day and named him 'Axel'.

In the show, Melissa is seen as Amy Santiago. She was pregnant while shooting for season seven.

"This time we wrapped a few months ago, we wrapped back in November so I've had like the whole end of my pregnancy off which has felt like the biggest karmic gift ever for what I did last time," Melissa said.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season seven airs in India on Comedy Central.

--IANS

sug/ksk/

NewsShatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

Shatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

NewsGwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

NewsRiteish Deshmukh opens up on playing negative role

Riteish Deshmukh opens up on playing negative role

NewsA R Rahman to introduce 15 tracks in upcoming film

A R Rahman to introduce 15 tracks in upcoming film

NewsLiam Payne steps out for sushi dinner

Liam Payne steps out for sushi dinner

NewsHrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

News'Friends' cast set to reunite again

'Friends' cast set to reunite again

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

NewsHere's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

Here's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life