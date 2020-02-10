  1. Home
  Melissa Rivers injures her leg in ski accident

Melissa Rivers injures her leg in ski accident

10 Feb 2020

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) On a day when Hollywood was gearing up for the annual Oscar gala, actress Melissa Rivers injured her leg in a ski accident

The former co-host of "Fashion Police" took to social media and posted details about the mishap.

On February 9, Melissa uploaded a clip of ski patrol assisiting her after she suffered a bad fall. In the video, she can be heard saying: "These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks."

One of the emergency personnel, in return, is seen assuring her, "It could be worse."

The only child of late TV host Joan Rivers, in the same Instagram post, additionally shared a photograph from what seemed to be a hospital room, reports aceshowbiz.com. The photo captured her left leg being put in a brace while still sporting a ski boot. As if to emphasise how untimely her injury was, she captioned the post with a face-palm emoji.

One of her followers initially thought it was Melissa's 19-year-old son, Edgar Cooper Endicott, who had hurt himself. She was quick to clarify: "Not Cooper thank God! But me!"

Fans wished her speedy recovery.

--IANS

dc/vnc

