'Mentalhood' trailer marks Karisma Kapoor’s comeback to the world of acting and also features Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul as parents.

Mentalhood revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children. The series explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in leading the best upbringing of their children.

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer which are funny as well as emotional. Check out the dialogues below:

"Motherhood is a journey full of life, peace and trust"

"Perfectly raised kids bahut bada achievement hota hai"

"Ab parents banne ke liye apne aap ko khona nahi padta hai. I can be a good mother and a working mother"

"Karo toh maro..naa karo toh bhi maro"

"Har kissi ke paas motherhood ka mantra hai"

"Everyday is madness in a mom’s life"

"Its not motherhood..its mentalhood"

"Tum duniya ko apni shaadi ka khoklapan nahi dikha sakte"

"She is gonna count all my failures...not my love"