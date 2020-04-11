Mia Farrow's daughter Quincy hospitalised with COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 15:30:57 IST

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Actress Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

The actress-activist took to Twitter to share the update with her fans and followers, explaining that her 26-year-old daughter, who lives in Connecticut, has sought treatment in the hospital after contracting the deadly illness, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"A personal request," the 75-year-old actress began her tweet.

"If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," she added.

Mia did not share any other information about her daughter's condition -- nor did she reveal where the mother-of-one has been hospitalised.

Her call for well wishes and prayer from her followers got an instant feedback as was inundated with sweet messages, with actress and comedian Jane Lynch leading the responses.

"Indeed. Love and prayers," Lynch wrote, while hundreds of other users followed in her footsteps by sharing their own words of comfort for the grandmother, who has 11 living children -- seven of whom are adopted.

Mia welcomed her youngest child into the family in 1994, two years after her split from accused abuser Woody Allen, when Quincy was just one year old.

In a 2013 Vanity Fair article, Quincy's older brother Ronan Farrow revealed that his youngest sibling had been born to a "drug-addicted inner city mother", before being adopted by Mia. Quincy is married and has a daughter named Coretta.

--IANS

sug/vnc

