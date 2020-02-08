Michael Douglas, Catherine attend Kirk Douglas' funeral

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Hollywood star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the son and daughter-in-law of the legendary actor who passed away this week, along with their family attended Kirk Douglas' funeral.

The actor was laid to rest at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday, two days after he died at the age of 103, reports etonline.com.

Kirk's family and friends were all in attendance, including his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons, Michael, Peter and Joel Douglas.

Michael's wife, Catherine, and his 41-year-old son, Cameron Douglas, were also present for the funeral.

Cameron posted a tribute to his grandfather on Instagram following the service, writing: "The King. You will be sorely missed, but your run was nothing short of perfection! There are no words adequate to express the Love and reverence that I feel towards you. Your legacy lives on through the ages; as will my connection with you."

When news of Kirk's death broke on Wednesday, Michael was one of the first to pay tribute on social media.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he shared.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," he continued.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad -- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Kirk celebrated his 103rd birthday on December 9, and Catherine celebrated it with a photo of the "Spartacus" star sitting on her knee. "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!" she captioned it. "Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."

