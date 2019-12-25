  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Michael Jackson's jacket is a Christmas gift

Michael Jackson's jacket is a Christmas gift

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Dec 2019 13:47:24 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Star couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old daughter North West a custom black velvet jacket that belonged to late singer Michael Jackson for Christmas.

Kim posted on her Instagram Story a video of the jacket on Christmas Eve, reports eonline.com.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this at an auction for Northie for Christmas."

The jacket was sold for a winning bid of $65,625 in New York in October. Jackson wore it in 1997, once to his friend Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and also to the screening of his movie "Ghost" at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.

The jacket zips in the front and features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder, and white stones and pearls on the chest. It also has three suspending rhinestone tassels, two crown decorations on the collar, and a burgundy satin band on the right arm.

Kim said the jacket was temporarily altered to fit North, with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she grows older.

"It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life. And she is so grateful and so excited," said Kim.

--IANS

nn/bg

NewsGal Gadot to adapt Israeli novel into film

Gal Gadot to adapt Israeli novel into film

NewsVijay Deverakonda opens up on his film 'Geetha Govindam'

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his film 'Geetha Govindam'

NewsThis star-studded tribute to Mariah Carey's Christmas song will make your day

This star-studded tribute to Mariah Carey's Christmas song will make your day

NewsGeeta Phogat gave birth to Baby Boy

Geeta Phogat gave birth to Baby Boy

NewsNarendra Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Narendra Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

NewsShawn Mendes gets emotional following the end of his tour

Shawn Mendes gets emotional following the end of his tour

NewsBirthday Special: Mahhi Vij has made Jay Bhanushali's birthday memorable

Birthday Special: Mahhi Vij has made Jay Bhanushali's birthday memorable

NewsAmitabh Bachchan shares sweet memories of his childhood Christmas days

Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet memories of his childhood Christmas days

NewsJustin Bieber to unveil new song next year

Justin Bieber to unveil new song next year