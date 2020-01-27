  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 09:30:33 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.

"Becoming" was read by Obama in the audiobook.

She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter.

It was Obama's first Grammy win. She she was previously nominated for "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" in 2013.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

--IANS

nn/ksk/

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

News'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

FeatureBollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day