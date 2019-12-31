  1. Home
Michelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail?

31 Dec 2019

Just eight months after her marriage to musician Phil Elverum ended, there are reports emerging that actress Michelle Williams is engaged to director Thomas Kail, and expecting a child.

According to a source, the four-time Oscar nominee, 39, is engaged to the award-winning director of "Hamilton" Kail. The two are also expecting their first child together, reports people.com.

The source added that Williams' daughter Matilda, 14, played matchmaker. The actress shared Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Williams and Kail, 42, were photographed together in London where she is busy filming "Venom 2".

Williams and Kail worked together on show "Fosse/Verdon", for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress. It is not clear when they started dating.

Williams along with Sam Rockwell was seen in "Fosse/Verdon", which narrates the story of director-choreographer Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and actress-dancer Gwen Verdon's (Williams) troubled personal and professional relationship.

