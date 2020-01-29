'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary

‘The Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss has been arrested for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine on Jan 26.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old actor who played Goldberg in 'The Mighty Ducks' was arrested around 7 a.m. on Sunday in Marysville, California.

As reported Shaun Weiss was arrested at Marysville, California, the police officers arrived at the scene and contacted the homeowner who witnessed an unknown person inside his garage, the officers observed the passenger window of the vehicle was broken. The officers took the person into their custody and after verification of the driving license the person was identified as “Shaun Weiss”

Weiss admitted that the vehicle was not his and displayed the symptom that he was under the influence of methamphetamine

According to a release posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Weiss started his acting career as Elvis on Pee-wee's Playhouse, but his breakout role came when he earned the part of Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films

In August 2017 Weiss was arrested for possession of a controlled substance

In August 2018 Weiss was taken into custody for PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

In Nov 2018 Shaun was arrested for shoplifting.