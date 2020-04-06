Mika Singh records song with next-door neighbour Chahatt Khanna

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 19:41:48 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh and his neighbour and actress Chahatt Khanna worked on a new single titled "Quarantine love" during the lockdown period that started last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mika has lent vocals to the song, the "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" actress features in the video.

"Mika and I had plans of collaborating since a long time, but nothing had materialised. But now that we are just homebound and we are neighbours, we thought of creating something exciting," said the actress.

"It was just the two of us who shot it and we had taken all the precautions while shooting it. It was super fun and I am sure everyone is going to love the outcome," she added.

They are planning to unveil the track this week.

Meanwhile, Chahatt, who was last seen on the big screen in "Prassthanam", has been putting up her photos and videos on Instagram.

--IANS

nn/vnc

