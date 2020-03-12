Coronavirus scare: Miley Cyrus opts out from Australian gig

Pop-star Miley Cyrus recently announced that she has canceled her trip to Melbourne for the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert that was scheduled to be held on Friday.

Miley's withdrawal from the show comes as a result of the safety concerns amidst the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The event has now been scrapped due to the singer's absence, reported Variety.

Cyrus had also pledged to donate in favour of the victims of the devastating Australian bushfires.

All the proceedings from the show were to be donated to Australian charities aiding relief efforts following the devastating bushfires which destroyed nearly 12 million hectares of bushland, killing 33 people and an estimated one billion animals.

The concert was also set to feature artists by the likes of Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine.

In a recent Tweet, the "Wrecking Ball" singer wrote: "Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show".

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she added.