Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will be headlining the bushfire relief concert at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on March 13, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old singer will be joined by an all-star lineup, including rapper Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine for the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert in Melbourne.

Taking to twitter, Cyrus revealed that the money raised from ticket sales "will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires".

"AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more!", she tweeted along with a heart emoji.

Miley will be performing for the first time in Australia since her ‘Bangerz’ tour in 2013, while Lil Nas X has never played a show here before.

All the proceeds from the concert will specifically benefit Australian charities such as The WWF Australian Wildlife, Nature Recovery Fund, and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, who are working to restore forests, wildlife and communities affected by the devastating fires.

The announcement for this event comes just a week after Fire Fight Australia took place in Sydney, which was headlined by Queen, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and a number of other artists. The event, which saw 75,000 people sell out Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, has so far raised over $9.5 million towards bushfire relief.